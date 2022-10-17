EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Dorado running back Ryan Estrada has made his point as a freshman in high school: He’s got next.

The 9th grader has torn up District 1-6A all season for the Aztecs and over the weekend, Estrada was rewarded for it. He received his first Division I FBS scholarship offer from Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners.

UTSA has had a rapid ascension in the world of college football and will be joining the American Athletic Conference in 2023. Under Traylor, they’ve quickly become one of the best teams in Texas and the fact that they’re on Estrada this early means that the freshman will likely be getting some major interest from other programs during his high school career.

On the season, Estrada has rushed for 770 yards and caught 17 passes for 168 yards. He has nine total touchdowns – seven rushing, two receiving. KTSM’s Sam Guzman featured Estrada and his brother, El Dorado senior quarterback Quincy Estrada, earlier this season on 9 Overtime.

Estrada wasn’t the only Borderland athlete to get some attention from a Division I school over the weekend. Las Cruces High School junior Zakye Hawkins chose not to play football this fall to focus on baseball. That decision has paid off.

It is with great pleasure and blessing that I am announcing my commitment to further my academic and athletic future at the University of Utah. I want to thank God and my family for blessing me to have this opportunity.@utahbaseball #GoUtes#HawkinsFamilyOfAthletes pic.twitter.com/dRGkMxML6B — Zakye Hawkins (@HawkinsZakye) October 14, 2022

Hawkins committed to play baseball in the Pac 12 at the University of Utah over the weekend. An infield prospect who has played shortstop, third base and also pitched, Hawkins hit .386 with a home run and 18 RBI as a sophomore for the Bulldawgs, with a .494 on-base percentage.

He is the second Las Cruces player to commit to play baseball at a Power-5 university. Centennial senior shortstop Steven Milam has been committed to LSU since 2020.