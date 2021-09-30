El Dorado’s 4th quarter comeback highlights Thursday night football slate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 6 of the high school football season started with a bang on Thursday night.

In one of the best games played so far this season, El Dorado found themselves down 46-43 to Parkland following an Erik Ortiz touchdown pass to DJ Crest with under a minute to play. Aztecs senior, Andre Thomas, would then take back the ensuing kickoff for what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown with just :10 seconds to play. El Dorado going on to win by a final of 50-46 to improve to 3-3 on the season. There were a total of four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere, Americas shutout Socorro 26-0 for their first win of the season, and Las Cruces raced past Carlsbad, 42-13.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Thursday night.

Week 6 high school football schedule/results

Thursday, Sept. 30

•Americas def. Socorro, 26-0

•El Dorado def. Parkland, 50-46

•Las Cruces def. Carlsbad, 42-13

Friday, Oct. 1

•Coronado vs. Montwood, 4 p.m. @ SAC

•Alpine vs. Riverside, 6 p.m.

•Fabens vs. Lake View, 6 p.m.

•Gadsden vs. Lovington, 6 p.m.

•Cobre vs. Anthony, 6:30 p.m.

•Franklin vs. Eastwood, 7 p.m.

•Hanks vs. Del Valle, 7 p.m.

•Canutillo vs. Bel Air, 7 p.m.

•Chapin vs. Clint, 7 p.m.

•Austin vs. Andress, 7 p.m.

•Bowie vs. Burges, 7 p.m.

•Jefferson vs. Irvin, 7 p.m.

•Ysleta vs. El Paso High, 7 p.m.

•Tornillo vs. San Elizario, 7 p.m.

•Pecos vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m.

•St. Michaels vs. Cathedral, 7 p.m. @ Austin H.S.

•Centennial vs. Organ Mountain, 7 p.m. @ Field of Dreams

•Alamogordo vs. Chaparral, 7 p.m.

•Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake, 7:30 p.m. @ SAC (Game of the Week)