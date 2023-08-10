EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Frank Martinez’s second season at El Dorado, the Aztecs made some major strides and made a push for the final District 1-6A playoff berth with a 5-5 record.

As Martinez and company enter year three, a playoff berth and more are now on the table for the Aztecs.

12 starters return for El Dorado in 2023, none more important that superstar sophomore Ryan Estrada at running back. Already arguably the best player in the Sun City, Estrada accounted for over 1,600 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a freshman a year ago.

“I’m just trying to contribute to the team as much as I can, put points up and get better at little things like my vision,” Estrada said.

Colleges have taken notice of Estrada’s talents; he’s already got Division I scholarship offers from the likes of Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech and UTSA. Right now, he’s focused on leading the Aztecs back to the postseason, though.

Estrada will have a new quarterback next to him in the backfield in 2023, as Elijah Issa will likely be the player to step in. A defense led by Deaven Medina and David Martinez, could be a tough unit, particularly since Martinez is a defensive-minded coach.

“Number one, we want to make playoffs and number two, win gold balls. That’s what we’ve been harping on all offseason and that’s really just our program. We need to reach it this year, that’s our expectation, that’s our goals,” Martinez said.

El Dorado will open the 2023 season vs. Parkland at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex on Aug. 25. Tune in to the first episode of 9 Overtime that same night at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM.