EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday night’s high school football game between the Eastwood Troopers and Montwood Rams was expected to be one of the best games of the year and it sure did deliver.

FINAL: Eastwood 48, Montwood 41



What a game. Eastwood and Montwood duke it out punch for punch at the SAC.



Eastwood improves to 6-0 in District 1-6A play and clinched a share of the district title. Troopers can win it outright next week Friday in its game against Franklin. pic.twitter.com/DoCI16tMtS — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 20, 2023

The Troopers and Rams exchanged blows like a classic heavyweight fight. At the end of four quarters though, Eastwood grabbed a 48-41 win over the Montwood in a crucial District 1-6A contest at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Thursday.

It might be the game of the year in El Paso: Eastwood tops Montwood 48-41, sealing it on a pick by Jayden James. @EastwoodSports clinches at least share of District 1-6A title.



Full highlights and postgame report from @SamGuzmanTV & @EHSCoachLopez in 10 minutes on KTSM! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Qqtk6zpCBC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 20, 2023

“Honestly, every year it feels like it’s a barn burner that comes down to the last possession,” Eastwood football head coach Julio Lopez said. “I am proud of our kids and proud of our community for the way they showed out tonight. It’s just nice to leave the SAC with another victory.”

With the win, Eastwood improved to 6-0 in district play and clinched a share of the District 1-6A title with two games left in the season. Eastwood has won the district title three times in the last four years.

“We did a lot tonight. Number one, we clinched a share the district championship. That’s our third in the last four years, so maybe people can stop sounding surprised that we’re at the top of this district because we’ve been doing it,” Eastwood football head coach Julio Lopez said. “I’m proud of the kids. We clinched a one seed in division two, which is huge because we put ourselves squarely in the driver’s seat to host a playoff game.”

Eastwood can win the District 1-6A title outright if it grabs a victory over Franklin next Friday.

New Mexico

Up in New Mexico, Las Cruces beat Carlsbad 43-14. The Bulldawgs are now 5-4, 4-0 in District 3/4-6A. Las Cruces High will play Centennial next week in a contest in a game that will almost certainly decide the district championship.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, Deming beat Chaparral, 43-0 in New Mexico Class 5A action.