Eastwood hangs on to beat Montwood for first district win, 33-27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 7 of the high school football season is officially underway as Eastwood scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat Montwood, 33-27, at the SISD Student Activities Complex on Thursday.

After the Rams tied the game in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Izayuh Claudio, Troopers running back Sam Lopez would seal the game with a 10-yard touchdown run of his own to put Eastwood ahead for good. Jake Chenausky scored two first half touchdowns on the ground while Andrew Martinez added another score in the third quarter for the Troopers.

With the win, Eastwood improves to 3-3 (1-2) and will play Eastlake next week. Montwood falls to 2-4 (1-2) with Americas next up on their schedule.

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Eastwood def. Montwood, 33-27