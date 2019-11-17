Eastlake’s season ends at hands of Monterey in first round offensive explosion

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Eastlake trailed Lubbock Monterey 42-7 at halftime and could never catch up despite a furious second half comeback in a 66-42 loss in the 5A DI Bi-District Playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, leading to 28 Monterey points. In the second half, Eastlake did everything it could to come back, but the deficit was too large.

Eastlake wide receiver Matthew Jones broke the state record for most receptions in a single game, hauling in 25 passes in the loss.

The Falcons finish the season 6-5.