Eastlake cruises past Coronado in regular season finale, 35-3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastlake cruised to a 35-3 victory over Coronado on Thursday night at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.

The Falcons improved to 9-1 on the season, their one loss coming in District 1-6A play to Franklin. If the Cougars lose to Pebble Hills on Friday, there would be three teams with only one loss atop District 1-6A. Eastlake beat Pebble Hills earlier in the year.

