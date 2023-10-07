EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle junior football star Shelton “Manny” Fuller received a scholarship offer from Baylor, he announced on Saturday afternoon on social media.

The offer from the Bears is Fuller’s fourth Division I offer and third from a Power Five program. Fuller also harbors offers from Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA.

A second-year starter for the Conquistadores this season, Fuller excels on both sides of the football at running back and safety. Through six games, Fuller had rushed for 568 yards and eight touchdowns, while also intercepting two passes on defense.

Fuller’s stock continues to rise around the college football recruiting world and if he continues to have a big junior year, expect more colleges to take notice.

With his help, Del Valle is 6-1 on the season, heading into a week eight bye on Oct. 13.