EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In Mike Pry’s first season as the head coach back at his alma mater, Coronado turned some heads around the city.

The T-Birds won three games by season’s end and were competitive in some games that not many people expected them to – Americas and Eastwood come to mind.

There’s 16 starters back for Coronado this fall, including quarterback Owen Levesque, do-everything star Blake Randag, wide receiver Cason Golding and defensive standout Bobby Anderson. If things break right, Coronado hopes to challenge for a playoff berth.

Stopped off at @epfranklinfb and @thunderbirds_fb this morning to check in on the west side squads. The Cougars may have the best QB in the city in D1 prospect @shaysmithQB7, while Coronado's skill players all return from a season ago. #9OT #txhsfb @OwenLevesque1 @CasonGolding pic.twitter.com/K9r5Lu37p8 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 10, 2023

“I think people know that we’ll be on the radar a little bit. Returning as many starters as we do, we’re back on the map. The hope is to knock off a couple teams that we’re not supposed to,” said Pry.

Added Randag, “I definitely think we can be a lot better than we were last year. Last year we improved so much from the year before that even though it didn’t really show, so I think this year we’ll show even more improvement.”

Coronado will open the 2023 season at home on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Chapin.

