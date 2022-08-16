EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A once-proud program down on its luck has turned to an alumni to turn things around and take them back to prominence.

Coronado, which went just 1-9 in 2021, hired Mike Pry from Pebble Hills in the offseason to oversee the T-Birds’ turnaround.

Pry is a graduate of Coronado and has been hoping to take over at his alma mater for years in order to turn the program around. He was a part of multiple successful T-Birds teams and wants to bring that same success back.

Coronado has a new coach in Mike Pry, who is living out a dream by coaching at his alma mater. He hopes to bring Coronado back to prominence.

“Basically we’re trying to bring some traditions back. They’ve had a rich tradition of success in the past and we’re trying to get back to where we’re more competitive and try to one, win the West Side Bowl and two, be competitive across the city,” Pry said.

Coronado brings 12 starters back from the 2021 edition of the squad, including quarterback Owen Levesque, athlete Cade Little and running back/linebacker Bobby Anderson.

The T-Birds hope that experience will help them get some footing in a very tough District 1-6A.

“Last year it was a bad year, we’re definitely going to win more games and be completely different this time. We haven’t lost any players. We’re all a team, better and more experienced,” said junior offensive lineman Emiliano Valles.

Coronado opens the 2022 season on the road at Chapin on Aug. 26.