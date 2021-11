EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 90 of El Paso’s best high school football players came together on Sunday for the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game Draft.

Andress wide receiver/defensive Jeremiah Cooper was the first overall pick taken by the Blue Thunder; Montwood wide receiver Yamil Oaxaca went second overall to the Red Storm.

The number 1 overall pick in the 2021 @915Showcase Draft: Andress WR/DB @jeremiah1cooper. pic.twitter.com/Wlrb7WrqOf — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 28, 2021

The game was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will make its return this season on Dec. 18 at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.