EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth-ranked Chapin boys basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night, taking down El Paso High 59-28 to increase the Huskies’ win streak over El Paso teams to 64 straight games.

Brandon Hymes had 16 points and Jayden Leverett had 15 for the Huskies (22-4) in the win. Sitting in the top five in the state in Class 5A for the sixth straight week, Chapin continues to roll through opponents.

Next up for the Huskies is a road trip to face northeast rival Andress on Friday night. The Eagles were the last El Paso team to beat Chapin, back in January of 2021.

Elsewhere around the city, the Americas boys stayed undefeated in District 1-6A with a convincing 46-20 win over Eastlake on the road. The Trail Blazers improved to 23-2 overall, 9-0 in district play with the win. Americas is two games ahead of everyone else in District 1-6A.

Meanwhile, the Eastwood boys defeated El Dorado 60-27, as the Troopers try to get back into the district race midway through league play.

On the girls side of District 1-5A, Burges was dominant in a 61-26 road win over Andress; the Andress boys returned the favor with a win over the Mustangs.

In Class 4A, the No. 25 Riverside girls improved to 24-1 on the season with a 73-29 win over Clint on Tuesday night. Hazel Veloz scored 30 points in the win and went over 1,000 career points by doing so.

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ Sophiya Bustillos entered the night needing 33 points to eclipse 2,000 career points. Bustillos scored 18 points, meaning she’ll need just 15 more on Friday to go over 2,000 for her career.

9 Overtime airs every Friday during basketball season at 10:15 p.m. on KTSM, the Borderland’ only high school basketball wrap-up show.