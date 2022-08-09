EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming of a District 1-5A Division I championship and a first round playoff win in 2021, Chapin thinks it has the pieces in place to do it again this year.

The Huskies have moved down a level to Class 5A Division II ahead of the 2022 season, into a district that includes rival Andress, Burges and Canutillo. With seven starters back on both sides of the ball, Chapin has a chance to win another district title.

Leading the charge will be senior defensive back/wide receiver, Anthony Rivera. One of the most electric players in El Paso a year ago, Rivera can do it all on both sides of the football. Look for Nick Purnell to step up at the linebacker position, too.

“We’re trying to get to the Area round and win this time,” said Rivera. “I believe we have a better team, just because we lost a couple guys people think we’ll be worse but it’s next man up.”

Chapin will have to replace Mason Standerfer at quarterback this fall. A three-year starter, Standerfer turned into arguably the best signal-caller in El Paso as the season went along last year.

In line to replace him are two players battling it out during fall practices: Evan Rivera (Anthony’s brother) and Ayden Quinn. Both players are sophomores, but head coach Ryan Warner thinks they both have what it takes.

“That’s the one thing with quarterback school meeting with them in the offseason that we really try to drill is the mental part. You can rep the throws, but if they don’t know the situation, then you’ll struggle,” Warner said.

Chapin will open the 2022 season on Aug. 26 with a home game vs. Class 6A foe Coronado.