EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin boys and the Riverside girls basketball teams both cracked the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top-25 rankings on Monday.

The Huskies (19-4) have been ranked for the entire 2023-24 season and stayed put at No. 4 in the Class 5A Top-25, the same place they’ve been for the last few weeks.

Riverside, meanwhile, won on Saturday over Fabens to improve to 21-1 on the season, the lone defeat coming to a Class 6A team. The Rangers jumped into the Class 4A Top 25 at No. 25 on Monday.

The Rangers had started the season ranked No. 21, but fell out of the top-25 after their only defeat of the season. Monday is the first time they’ve climbed back into the rankings.

Chapin will play Del Valle on Tuesday in its final non-district clash, while Riverside hosts Mountain View in District 2-4A play.