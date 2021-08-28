Centennial rolls to win; Mayfield falls in overtime on Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Centennial defeated West Mesa 43-13 on Saturday afternoon at the Field of Dreams for its first win of the 2021 season.

The Hawks jumped out to a 28-0 first half lead en route to the blowout victory that helped them improve to 1-1 on the season.

Later in the evening, Mayfield played a much closer game vs. Albuquerque Eldorado, eventually falling 28-21 in overtime. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, Trojans head coach Michael Bradley did not coach the game as he recovers from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Both Centennial and Mayfield will be back in action next week.

