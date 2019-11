LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Centennial defeated Cibola 37-7 and Mayfield rallied to beat Carlsbad 21-14 in the first round of the New Mexico Class 6A playoffs on Saturday.

With the win, 6-seed Centennial moves on to play 3-seed Cleveland in the state quarterfinals next week.

Mayfield trailed for most of the game, getting the win on a touchdown with under a minute remaining. The 8-seed Trojans will now be tasked with taking on top-seeded Volcano Vista in the state quarterfinals.