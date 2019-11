PLANO, Texas (KTSM) – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the ninth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 9 winnersClass 6-A: Aaron Dumas, Junior, Running Back, El Paso-AmericasEl Paso-Americas running back Aaron Dumas had a phenomenal game with 24 carries at 381 yards. The running back scored a total of four touchdowns, helping the Trailblazers beat Pebble Hills in a 70-28 conference win. Dumas also broke the city record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season (30).

Class 5-A: Braden Hargrove, Senior, Defensive Line, GeorgetownGeorgetown’s Braden Hargrove put on a defensive show against the Manor High Mustangs, resulting in a 28-14 victory for the Eagles. Some of Hargrove’s game highlights included: one solo tackle, three assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one interception return for a touchdown, three blocked punts, and three pancake blocks on special offensive plays.

Class 4-A: Tucker Bridwell, Senior, Quarterback, PampaPampa quarterback Tucker Bridwell played an outstanding game in a key victory over the Hereford Whitefaces to start district. Bridwell finished the game 14/18 for 435 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He added another score on the ground to end the night with six touchdowns.

Class 3-A: Jakobie Craver, Senior, Running Back, DaingerfieldIn a 56-35 win over the Waskom Wildcats, Daingerfield running back Jakobie Craver carried 15 times for 262 yards and had four touchdowns. Craver also had 34 kick return yards and one receiving touchdown for 21 yards.

Class 2-A: JT Anthony, Senior, Quarterback, BremondAs quarterback for Bremond, JT Anthony had an outstanding performance with 41 carries for 373 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony was 3/5 in passing for 71 yards. He also had 10 tackles and two for a loss. Punting out of endurance, the senior punted one for 70 yards to flip the field. In the past two weeks, Anthony has had 12 rushing touchdowns and one passing. The quarterback is on the list with some big names in Bremond’s football history of all-time single game rushing leaders.

Private: Kodi Lee, Senior, Running Back, Texas School for the DeafThe Texas School for the Deaf Rangers beat out San Marcos Academy, 21-0. A huge contributor for this victory was running back Kodi Lee. The senior had 39 carries at 270 yards and three touchdowns.

Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.comStudents recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories: