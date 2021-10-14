Centennial completes incredible comeback to defeat Las Cruces; Americas takes down Montwood on Thursday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Centennial may have completed the most incredible comeback of the 2021 high school football season on Thursday night.

The Hawks trailed Las Cruces 41-14 with under eight minutes remaining on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams, but scored 28 unanswered points to win the game 42-41.

Centennial (7-1, 3-0, District 3-6A) scored the winning touchdown on a wide receiver pass to quarterback Ian Lopez on 4th and 7 with 14 seconds remaining in the game. The Hawks remain in the driver’s seat for a district title.

TOUCHDOWN: Oh my gosh. I’m in absolute disbelief. Centennial trailed 41-14 with 7:54 left in the 3rd. Now, after a reverse pass to the quarterback on 4th and 7 and a good PAT, Centennial leads 42-41 with 14 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/AEQX1dm6xI — Stephen Wagner (@stephenwag22) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, in El Paso, Americas took down Montwood 28-20 in District 1-6A action, as the Trail Blazers hope to lock down one of the four playoff spots in Class 6A in the final three weeks of the season.