EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One day before the team is set to play its week four game against Anthony, Cathedral High School has parted ways with head football coach Curtis Crane, KTSM learned on Thursday.

Crane had been the head coach at Cathedral since the 2019 season, according to the team’s MaxPreps website. The school did not provide any information pertaining to Crane’s exit as the head coach.

The school told KTSM that defensive coordinator Hristo Gonzalez will coach the Fighting Irish on Friday night vs. Anthony. The game will be played at Burges High School at 7 p.m.

Cathedral is 1-2 on the season after a 17-14 win on the road at Fabens last Friday in Crane’s final game as head coach.