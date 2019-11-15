Canutillo runs over Andress, 27-9, to win Bi-District Playoffs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Canutillo defeated Andress 27-9 in the Class 5A DII Bi-District Playoffs to advance to round two of the postseason.

The Eagles (9-2) jumped out to a 13-3 halftime lead and put Andress away with a pair of second half scores. It was redemption for Canutillo, which lost in the Bi-District round a year ago.

“For us, it’s a relief because we had high expectations and then had all the injuries we had,” head coach Scott Brooks said. “I just think it’s good for these kids, because we went 4-7 last year and were embarassed in the Bi-District round. To come back and win it this year is great.”

Canutillo (9-2) will play the winner of Justin Northwest (6-4) and Canyon Randall (3-7) in next week’s Area round. Andress finishes the season 7-4.