Canutillo hosts Hanks in 9 Overtime Game of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the 9 Overtime Game of the Week, Canutillo (6-1, 2-0) hosts Hanks (4-2, 1-1) in a classic East vs. West showdown. This game has early playoff implications in District 1-5A, Division II.

WEEK 9: With over 50% of the vote, our 9 Overtime Game of the Week takes us to the smurf turf. Canutillo (6-1, 2-0) hosts Hanks (4-2, 1-1) in a classic East vs. West showdown. Early playoff implications in this one. See you Friday night! #9OT #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/iPq2dEChrC — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 22, 2019



The Knights continue to light up the scoreboard with Aaron Molina at quarterback and Mykal Blanco at wide receiver. Blanco, who broke the city’s all-time receiving record two weeks ago vs. Parkland, has totaled 1,099 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns this season. No, those are not typos and he has also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.



The Eagles have won three straight and have done so by executing in all three phases of the game at a high level. The stats don’t pop out at you like they do for Hanks, but this team plays defense better than any other team in the district with Sebastian Garcia and Kayn Perez leading the charge.



Something has to give on Friday night with one of the best offenses matched up against one of the best defenses in the city. Tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. for highlights, analysis and much more on Friday night.