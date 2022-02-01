EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the calendar turns to February, high school basketball in the state of Texas and in El Paso is really heating up.

District championships and playoff spots are on the line all over the city, on the boys and girls sides of the action.

Tuesday evening saw some of the most competitive action of the season, as the Franklin boys defeated Coronado 57-53 on a last-second four-point play by Colin Cromeens. The Cougars will host No. 23 Americas in a game that might decide the District 1-6A title on Friday.

Meanwhile, Canutillo outlasted Parkland in overtime, 65-61 to hand the Matadors their first loss in District 2-5A. Now, if Bel Air beats Parkland on Friday and Canutillo wins, those three teams will be tied atop the standings.

On the girls side of Class 5A, No. 18 Chapin defeated No. 13 Burges 52-37, giving the Lady Mustangs their first loss of District 1-5A play and bringing those two teams into a tie atop the district. Chapin will play No. 25 Andress in another important district game on Friday.

Scores from around the city can be found below:

BOYS:

No. 23 Americas def. Pebble Hills, 52-27 (Trail Blazers improve to 29-1)

Franklin def. Coronado, 57-53

No. 12 Chapin def. Burges, 72-30 (Huskies have won 18 games in a row)

Canutillo def. Parkland, 65-61 in overtime

Bel Air def. Del Valle, 58-34

El Paso High def. Jefferson, 66-52

San Elizario def. Harmony, 54-40

GIRLS

Franklin def. Coronado, 48-28

No. 18 Chapin def. No. 13 Burges, 52-37

No. 25 Andress def. Bowie, 70-14

Hanks def. El Dorado, 50-47 in overtime

El Paso High def. Jefferson, 39-28

San Elizario def. Riverside, 51-44