EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tavorus Jones was one of the most highly-recruited football players in recent memory to come out of El Paso, but the star running back is now in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers.

Without Jones, Burges High School is searching for a new identity in 2022.

It’s tough to replace the production of Jones, as well as linebacker/tight end Sean Street, who also graduated in the spring.

“People are doubting us because we don’t have Tavorus and Sean. They were great mentors, but it’s time for us to step up to the plate and show that we can still ball,” said Burges senior linebacker Andy Jimenez.

Only five starters on each side of the ball return for head coach James Routledge, but he does have a three-year starter at quarterback to lean on in his son, Andrew Routledge.

The Mustangs split the District 1-5A Division II title a season ago with Andress and Austin; they’re hoping things come together again this fall for another playoff berth.

“We always set high expectations. The first thing we do is try to compete for the district title and try to get into the playoffs and see where we go from there. That’s our goal every year,” said coach Routledge.

The Mustangs open the season at Del Valle on Aug. 26. The first episode of KTSM’s 9 Overtime airs Aug. 26 at 10:15 p.m.