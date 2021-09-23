Burges, Chapin, Pebble Hills score big Thursday night wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With district play opening up around El Paso in week five of the high school football season, Pebble Hills scored one of the biggest upsets of the young season on Thursday night.

The Spartans defeated Eastwood 29-28 at the SISD Student Activities Complex, using a 98-yard scoring drive late in the game, plus a two-point conversion to stun the District 1-6A favorites in the district opener for both sides.

Pebble Hills 29 Eastwood 28 25 seconds left 4Q #txhsfb



Ochoa powers in the conversion for the lead!!! pic.twitter.com/ZVAmGnJ0UH — Alex Nicolas (@NicolasAlex915) September 24, 2021

In District 2-5A DII, Burges held off a late charge from Jefferson to defeat the Silver Foxes 28-22 on the road. In non-district play, Chapin led Austin 14-13 at halftime, but pulled away in the second half for a 43-13 victory.

Elsewhere, McCamey beat Anthony 34-2 on Thursday night.

