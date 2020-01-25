Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 24: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local boy’s basketball teams were in action in El Paso and Las Cruces on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the scores for those games.

  • Fabens 70, San Elizario 68 ​
  • Bel Air 50, El Dorado 49
  • Del Valle 61, Riverside 44​
  • Hanks 56, Parkland 47​
  • Eastwood 50, Ysleta 40
  • Horizon 63, Eastlake 56 ​
  • Andress 58, El Paso High 34​
  • Chapin 60, Austin 41
  • Burges 38, Bowie 37
  • Canutillo 65, Irvin 55​
  • Americas 49, Montwood 32
  • Pebble Hills 60, Coronado 53 ​
  • Socorro 33, Franklin 46
  • Clint 61, Immanuel Christian 31
  • Carlsbad 53, Santa Teresa 39​
  • Onate 57, Gadsden 55
  • Mayfield 64, Deming 49
  • Las Cruces 64, Alamogordo 44

