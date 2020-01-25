Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 24: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local boy’s basketball teams were in action in El Paso and Las Cruces on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the scores for those games.

Fabens 70, San Elizario 68 ​

Bel Air 50, El Dorado 49

Del Valle 61, Riverside 44​

Hanks 56, Parkland 47​

Eastwood 50, Ysleta 40

Horizon 63, Eastlake 56 ​

Andress 58, El Paso High 34​

Chapin 60, Austin 41

Burges 38, Bowie 37

Canutillo 65, Irvin 55​

Americas 49, Montwood 32

Pebble Hills 60, Coronado 53 ​

Socorro 33, Franklin 46

Clint 61, Immanuel Christian 31

Carlsbad 53, Santa Teresa 39​

Onate 57, Gadsden 55

Mayfield 64, Deming 49

Las Cruces 64, Alamogordo 44

