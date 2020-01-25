Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 24: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several local boy’s basketball teams were in action in El Paso and Las Cruces on Friday night.
Here’s a look at the scores for those games.
- Fabens 70, San Elizario 68
- Bel Air 50, El Dorado 49
- Del Valle 61, Riverside 44
- Hanks 56, Parkland 47
- Eastwood 50, Ysleta 40
- Horizon 63, Eastlake 56
- Andress 58, El Paso High 34
- Chapin 60, Austin 41
- Burges 38, Bowie 37
- Canutillo 65, Irvin 55
- Americas 49, Montwood 32
- Pebble Hills 60, Coronado 53
- Socorro 33, Franklin 46
- Clint 61, Immanuel Christian 31
- Carlsbad 53, Santa Teresa 39
- Onate 57, Gadsden 55
- Mayfield 64, Deming 49
- Las Cruces 64, Alamogordo 44