Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Jan. 10: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several district rivals will try to get the inside track on a district title when they take to the hardwood Friday evening.
Several boy’s basketball teams are in action all around the El Paso and Las Cruces area. Follow all the scores here:
- Cathedral vs. Fabens
- Bel Air 53, Riverside 52
- Eastlake 49, Ysleta 41
- Hanks vs. Horizon
- Eastwood 39, El Dorado 37
- Parkland 51, Del Valle 49
- Andress vs. Austin
- Bowie vs. Chapin
- Canutillo 47, Jefferson 41
- El Paso vs. Irvin
- Clint 46, Socorro 28
- Deming vs. Las Cruces
- Mayfield vs. Onate
- Alamogordo vs. Centennial
- Carlsbad vs. Gadsden
- Roswell vs. Santa Teresa
- Americas vs. Burges
- Coronado vs. Anthony
- Franklin vs. Da Vinci
- Montwood vs. Mountain View
- San Elizario vs. Tornillo