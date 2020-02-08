Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Feb. 7: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several boys high school basketball teams are in action Friday night. Many of them are hoping to set themselves apart from the other teams. Here’s a look at the scores for Feb. 7.

  • Cathedral 45, Patterson Institute 24
  • Clint 70, Fabens 32 ​
  • El Dorado 52, Del Valle 50 ​
  • Ysleta 50, Horizon 46
  • Eastwood 47, Bel Air 29
  • Hanks 61, Riverside 60
  • Eastlake 64, Parkland 60
  • Andress 67, Canutillo 42
  • Burges 50, Austin 22​
  • Chapin 49, El Paso 37
  • Irvin 53, Jefferson 42
  • Americas 54, Coronado 42
  • Franklin 45, Pebble Hills 37
  • Socorro 64, Montwood 40
  • Las Cruces 65, Centennial 43
  • Onate 47, Deming 42​
  • Gadsden 52, Alamogordo 42
  • Chaparral 69, Santa Teresa 67​

