Boys basketball scores for El Paso, Las Cruces high schools on Feb. 7: #9OT Hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several boys high school basketball teams are in action Friday night. Many of them are hoping to set themselves apart from the other teams. Here’s a look at the scores for Feb. 7.
- Cathedral 45, Patterson Institute 24
- Clint 70, Fabens 32
- El Dorado 52, Del Valle 50
- Ysleta 50, Horizon 46
- Eastwood 47, Bel Air 29
- Hanks 61, Riverside 60
- Eastlake 64, Parkland 60
- Andress 67, Canutillo 42
- Burges 50, Austin 22
- Chapin 49, El Paso 37
- Irvin 53, Jefferson 42
- Americas 54, Coronado 42
- Franklin 45, Pebble Hills 37
- Socorro 64, Montwood 40
- Las Cruces 65, Centennial 43
- Onate 47, Deming 42
- Gadsden 52, Alamogordo 42
- Chaparral 69, Santa Teresa 67