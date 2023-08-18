LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico high school football season got off to a rough start for the Borderland’s teams on Friday night.

At the Field of Dreams, Las Cruces High suffered a 24-7 defeat at the hands of Volcano Vista to open the season. In the Duke City, their Class 6A rival Organ Mountain opened the Kenny Sanchez era with a 34-17 loss at Albuquerque High.

Friday Night Lights.@LCHSFOOTBALL opens up its 2023 season against Volcano Vista at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.



Catch the highlights tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv. pic.twitter.com/xwt18oDWQo — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 19, 2023

In Class 5A, Goddard rolled past Santa Teresa, 49-0, while Chaparral began the Joseph Frias era with a 31-7 loss to Cobre on the road. Gadsden defeated Ruidoso, 42-0 on Thursday night.

There will be two games featuring New Mexico teams on Saturday as Centennial hosts Cleveland at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams. Meanwhile, Mayfield will hit the road to face Manzano in Albuquerque on Saturday at 1 p.m.