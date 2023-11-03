EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football regular season has come to an end all across the Borderland in both Texas and New Mexico. Now, it’s time for the playoffs.

The Bi-District Playoffs will kick off around Texas starting Nov. 9, while in New Mexico the State Quarterfinals will be played. Here are the matchups for each Borderland team still alive in the postseason. All times are Mountain Time.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Permian vs. Pebble Hills, TBD

Montwood vs. Midland Legacy, Thursday, 11/9, 6 p.m., Midland

CLASS 6A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Frenship vs. Eastwood, Friday, 11/10, 6 p.m., Trooper Stadium

Americas vs. Midland, TBD

CLASS 5A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle, Friday, 11/10, 6 p.m., Conquest Stadium

Amarillo vs. Bel Air, TBD, Highlander Stadium

Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper, TBD

Hanks vs. Abilene, TBD

CLASS 5A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Amarillo Palo Duro at Canutillo, Friday, 11/10, 2 p.m., Lowenberg Stadium

Abilene Cooper at Chapin, TBD, Irvin Memorial Stadium

Andress at Abilene Wylie, TBD

Burges at Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 11/10, 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Big Spring vs. Riverside, TBD

Andrews vs. Austin, TBD

Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado, TBD

San Elizario vs. Brownwood, Thursday, 11/9, 6 p.m., Brownwood

CLASS 4A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Clint vs. West Plains, TBD

CLASS 3A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Tornillo vs. Wall, Friday, 11/10, 5 p.m., Wall

NEW MEXICO CLASS 6A STATE QUARTERFINALS

(7) Las Cruces vs. (2) Centennial, Friday, 11/10, 7 p.m., Field of Dreams

NEW MEXICO CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS

(9) Mayfield vs. (1) Roswell, Friday, 11/10, 7 pm, Roswell