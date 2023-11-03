EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football regular season has come to an end all across the Borderland in both Texas and New Mexico. Now, it’s time for the playoffs.
The Bi-District Playoffs will kick off around Texas starting Nov. 9, while in New Mexico the State Quarterfinals will be played. Here are the matchups for each Borderland team still alive in the postseason. All times are Mountain Time.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Permian vs. Pebble Hills, TBD
Montwood vs. Midland Legacy, Thursday, 11/9, 6 p.m., Midland
CLASS 6A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Frenship vs. Eastwood, Friday, 11/10, 6 p.m., Trooper Stadium
Americas vs. Midland, TBD
CLASS 5A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Amarillo Tascosa vs. Del Valle, Friday, 11/10, 6 p.m., Conquest Stadium
Amarillo vs. Bel Air, TBD, Highlander Stadium
Parkland vs. Lubbock Cooper, TBD
Hanks vs. Abilene, TBD
CLASS 5A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Amarillo Palo Duro at Canutillo, Friday, 11/10, 2 p.m., Lowenberg Stadium
Abilene Cooper at Chapin, TBD, Irvin Memorial Stadium
Andress at Abilene Wylie, TBD
Burges at Wichita Falls Rider, Friday, 11/10, 3 p.m., Memorial Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Big Spring vs. Riverside, TBD
Andrews vs. Austin, TBD
Bowie vs. Lubbock Estacado, TBD
San Elizario vs. Brownwood, Thursday, 11/9, 6 p.m., Brownwood
CLASS 4A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Clint vs. West Plains, TBD
CLASS 3A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Tornillo vs. Wall, Friday, 11/10, 5 p.m., Wall
NEW MEXICO CLASS 6A STATE QUARTERFINALS
(7) Las Cruces vs. (2) Centennial, Friday, 11/10, 7 p.m., Field of Dreams
NEW MEXICO CLASS 5A STATE QUARTERFINALS
(9) Mayfield vs. (1) Roswell, Friday, 11/10, 7 pm, Roswell