EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bi-District Playoffs began around the state of Texas on Thursday, the first round of the postseason as high schools in the Lone Star State look to win the ultimate prize of a state championship.

That goal was shared by teams in the Borderland, as nine teams from the El Paso region were in action on Thursday night in the Bi-District playoffs.

Scores from every Thursday night game can be found below. A schedule of every Borderland football team still alive in the postseason can be found here.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Midland Legacy def. Montwood, 64-19 (Rams eliminated)

CLASS 5A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Lubbock Cooper def. Parkland, 67-7 (Matadors eliminated)

Abilene def. Hanks, 84-14 (Knights eliminated)

CLASS 5A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Abilene Wylie def. Andress, 55-7 (Golden Eagles eliminated)

CLASS 4A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Riverside def. Big Spring, 49-20 (Rangers advance to Class 4A D1 Area Playoffs)

Andrews def. Austin, 40-7 (Panthers eliminated)

Brownwood def. San Elizario, 56-0 (Eagles eliminated)

CLASS 4A DIVISION II BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

West Plains def. Clint, 41-14 (Lions eliminated)

CLASS 2A DIVISION I BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Hawley def. Anthony, 63-18 (Wildcats eliminated)