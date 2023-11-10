EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The first round of the Texas high school football playoffs and the New Mexico state quarterfinals have come and gone and multiple Borderland teams are moving on to the next round.

In Texas, Canutillo and Riverside won their Bi-District playoff games to advance to next week’s Area round and in New Mexico Las Cruces High upset Centennial to advance to the Class 6A state semifinals.

Here are the matchups, dates and times for the three Borderland teams still alive in the postseason.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Canutillo vs. Frisco Emerson – Friday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. MT, Plains Capital Field, Lubbock

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Riverside vs. Springtown – TBD

NEW MEXICO CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS

(7) Las Cruces vs. (3) La Cueva – Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. MT, Wilson Stadium, Albuquerque