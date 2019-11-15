Bi-District Playoff finals, schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas high school football playoffs are officially underway with the Bi-District Playoffs kicking off on Thursday night. Three teams punching their tickets to the Area Round with wins and there will be more to come on Friday.

KTSM 9 Sports has the entire state covered from the Borderland, to the Permian Basin and the Texas Panhandle. Sports director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Texas High School Football Playoffs, Bi-District Round

Class 6A

-Division I: Midland Lee def. Montwood, 65-32 (Rams eliminated)

-Division I: Franklin vs. Odessa Permian – Friday, November 15 @ Ratliff Stadium, 6 p.m. MDT

-Division II: Pebble Hills vs. Amarillo Tascosa – Friday, November 15 @ Dick Bivins Stadium, 5 p.m. MDT

-Division II: Frenship vs. Americas – Friday, November 15 @ SISD Student Activities Complex, 6:00 p.m. MDT

Class 5A

-Division I: Amarillo High def. Chapin, 44-7 (Huskies eliminated)

-Division I: Del Valle vs. Abilene Cooper – Friday, November 15 @ Shotwell Stadium, 6 p.m. MDT

-Division I: Lubbock Coronado vs. Eastwood – Friday, November 15 @ Trooper Stadium, 6:30 p.m. MDT

-Division I: Lubbock Monterey vs. Eastlake – Saturday, November 16 @SISD Student Activities Complex, 12:00 p.m. MDT

-Division II: Hanks def. Austin, 34-14 (Knights advance to Area Round, Panthers eliminated)

-Division II: Canutillo def. Andress, 27-9 (Canutillo advances to Area Round, Andress eliminated)

-Division II: Ysleta vs. Burges – Friday, November 15 @ Mustang Stadium, 7 p.m. MDT

-Division II: Bowie vs. Parkland – Friday, November 15 @ Matador Stadium, 7 p.m. MDT

Class 4A

-Division I: Mountain View def. Big Spring, 42-36 (Lobos advance to Area Round)

-Division I: Clint vs. Lake View – Friday, November 15 @ Fort Stockton High School, 6 p.m. MDT

-Division I: Andrews def. San Elizario, 63-14

New Mexico High School Football Playoffs, State Quarterfinals

Class 6A

-(5) Las Cruces vs. (4) Rio Rancho – Friday, November 15 @ Rio Rancho High School, 7 p.m. MDT

-(6) Centennial vs. (3) Cleveland – Friday, November 15 @ Cleveland High School, 7 p.m. MDT

-(8) Mayfield vs. (1) Volcano Vista – Friday, November 15 @ Community Stadium, 7 p.m. MDT