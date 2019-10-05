Bel Air quarterback lights up the scoreboard in a comeback season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bel Air High School’s quarterback Adrian Parsons is one of the many moving gears this season helping the Highlanders come back from an 0-10 season in 2018.

Parsons leads the state of Texas in touchdown passes with 23 total and is third in the state in passing yards, tallying 1,632.

“During the offseason, we would do a lot of 7 on 7’s, we would throw the ball every day after summer workouts so that’s what helped me with

throwing the ball and getting the yards I’ve been getting,” Parsons said.

In each of its games so far this season, Bel Air scored more than 50 points and put up 62 against both Horizon and El Paso High School.

“This new offense, it’s a tempo offense its a quick offense and I haven’t really seen any other offense in El Paso like us,” Parsons said.

However, the up-and-coming junior attributed this season’s success and impressive numbers on the team’s newfound thirst for victory and the hard work put in by everyone.

“We worked a lot harder, ten times harder than anything we’ve done, come in 7:15 every morning Monday through Thursday and we work out,

we never worked out before and it’s really helped us out,” Parsons said.

Bel Air head coach Eric Scogin said this season’s success compared to 2018’s winless stretch has everything to do with the team.

“The energy the effort, guys playing for each other holding each other accountable and then just getting better each week,” Scogin said.

Bel Air’s record is currently 3-2, an impressive start as they enter district play next week.

“You know, we put the system around the strength of our kids, our run game and our passing game, what we do just depends on our skillset,” Scogin said.

Bel Air returns from a bye week on Oct. 10 against Chapin High School.