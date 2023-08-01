EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bel Air took the Sun City by storm in 2022 with their best start in decades: a 7-0 jaunt to open the year, before finishing 8-3 overall in year four under head coach Eric Scogin.

Now in year five under the former Parkland offensive coordinator, the Highlanders want more in 2023. They’ve done it once, now it’s all about sustaining success.

“Keep working and trusting the process. Keep knowing the recipe to turning around a program, the recipe for success. Now we’re in the phase of what I call sustaining success,” said Scogin.

Bel Air's 7-0 start took the city by surprise last year; the Highlanders won't be sneaking up on anyone in 2023.



How Eric Scogin and company plan on sustaining their success is the subject of tonight's #9OT high school football previews at 6/10 on KTSM! #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/J0f3HCqqTB — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 1, 2023

Bel Air brings back some important players in third-year starting quarterback Noah Moreno (2,175 yards, 22 touchdowns) and his top receiving targets in Chris Davis (57 receptions, 1,084 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Mark Mukibi, as well as leading rusher Zach Martinez (1,089 yards, 16 touchdowns).

13 total starters are back and a favorable early schedule could once again lend itself to a hot start. Now, Bel Air wants to take the next step: a district title and playoff wins.

“We’ve all been playing together since middle school, so I have a lot of confidence in us. We have a lot of chemistry and we’re all ready for it,” said Moreno.

Bel Air will open the 2023 season on the road at Irvin on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. that night on KTSM for all of the scores and highlights every Friday night during the high school football season.