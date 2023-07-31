EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas high school football fans, start your engines.

It’s time to start gearing up for the 2023 high school football season in the Borderland. Schools that didn’t hold spring practices a few months ago were allowed to get started with official preseason workouts on Monday.

Only a few El Paso high schools were out on the gridiron on the last day of July, as most Sun City schools elected to hold spring practices and will start fall camp next Monday, Aug. 7.

Over in the northeast bright and early on Monday, Parkland opened up its first day of practice on the first day of school in Ysleta ISD. The Matadors are coming off of a 7-4 campaign and a loss in the Bi-District round in Leigh McWhorter’s first season in 2022.

High school football season is here!



The Parkland Matadors are hard at work this morning in the northeast. Hear from Leigh McWhorter and the Mats tonight at 6/10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/1K9TGoHFUz — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 31, 2023

Things will be different this year for the Mats; only seven total starters return and Parkland lost a pair of Division I talents in UTEP offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III and Texas Tech wide receiver, DJ Crest.

“We don’t necessarily have one guy that can replace a Tyrone or a DJ, so it’s going to be by committee and we’ve got a solid group,” McWhorter said.

However, Parkland really likes its defense this year, so on the strength of what could be a strong unit, Parkland thinks things will turn out alright in the northeast once again.

“Our linebackers are unreal, our defensive line is second-to-none and then we’ve got some young guys playing in the secondary, but they put in a good offseason,” McWhorter said.

Players like Juan Gomez, Kaleb Martinez and Vicente Hernandez will be relied upon by the coaching staff to be leaders this fall, as will quarterback Erick Ortiz, who was benched midway through the 2022 season, but has since earned back some trust from McWhorter.

“He’s been present. I’m demanding with our strength and conditioning program and he’s been here,” McWhorter said. “Last summer, he was a little bit up and down, but this summer he really invested, so he has all the trust in the world from me.”

Added Ortiz, “I’ve just listened to coach and know how to meet and exceed expectations. I know what he wants now and I feel more comfortable.”

Parkland will open the 2023 season on the road at El Dorado on Aug. 25. Be sure to tune in to the first episode of KTSM’s 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 25, the most comprehensive high school football wrap-up show in the Borderland.