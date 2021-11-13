Area playoff schedule for El Paso-area football teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 Borderland high school football advanced to the next round of the playoffs on Friday night; nine in the state of Texas to the Area playoffs and one in New Mexico to the state semifinals.

The dates and times for the next rounds of the playoffs are listed below:

TEXAS, CLASS 6A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS

Eastlake (10-1) vs. Byron Nelson (8-3) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, People’s Bank Stadium, Wolfforth

Eastwood (7-4) vs. Saginaw Boswell (6-4) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Pirate Stadium, Lubbock

TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS

Chapin (9-2) vs. Mansfield Summit (8-3) – Friday, 2 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS

Canutillo (10-1) vs. Canyon Randall (6-5) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Andrews

Andress (9-2) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (10-1) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Denver City

Parkland (4-7) vs. Lubbock Cooper (10-1) – Thursday, 5 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton

Horizon (6-5) vs. Grapevine (9-3) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

TEXAS, CLASS 4A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS

Riverside (10-1) vs. Lake Worth (9-2) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Clint (6-5) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (9-2) – Thursday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

NEW MEXICO CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS

(1) Cleveland (11-0) vs. (5) Las Cruces (7-4) – Friday, 7 p.m. MT, Field of Dreams, Las Cruces