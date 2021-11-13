Area playoff schedule for El Paso-area football teams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 Borderland high school football advanced to the next round of the playoffs on Friday night; nine in the state of Texas to the Area playoffs and one in New Mexico to the state semifinals.
The dates and times for the next rounds of the playoffs are listed below:
TEXAS, CLASS 6A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS
Eastlake (10-1) vs. Byron Nelson (8-3) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, People’s Bank Stadium, Wolfforth
Eastwood (7-4) vs. Saginaw Boswell (6-4) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Pirate Stadium, Lubbock
TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS
Chapin (9-2) vs. Mansfield Summit (8-3) – Friday, 2 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS
Canutillo (10-1) vs. Canyon Randall (6-5) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Andrews
Andress (9-2) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (10-1) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Denver City
Parkland (4-7) vs. Lubbock Cooper (10-1) – Thursday, 5 p.m. MT, Fort Stockton
Horizon (6-5) vs. Grapevine (9-3) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
TEXAS, CLASS 4A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS
Riverside (10-1) vs. Lake Worth (9-2) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa
Clint (6-5) vs. Wichita Falls Hirschi (9-2) – Thursday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
NEW MEXICO CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS
(1) Cleveland (11-0) vs. (5) Las Cruces (7-4) – Friday, 7 p.m. MT, Field of Dreams, Las Cruces