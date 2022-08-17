EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side.

Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and its on the remaining Eagles to keep the tradition alive.

12 total starters, including eight on offense, return for Taylor in his second year at the helm in the northeast. That list includes quarterback Elias Duncan, who appears to have made a leap in the offseason; and the dynamic Malcolm Anderson, who is committed to Army and accounted for over 25 total touchdowns last year.

There are spots to fill all over the field at Andress, but if they get that done, playoffs should be a lock once again.

“We have a mixed group this year; we have some guys back with a lot of experience, but also a lot of young guys or guys that didn’t play a lot last year that we’re expecting to step up into some positions that we lost some key players,” said Taylor. “We’re expecting the experienced players to show those guys the way.”

Andress will open the season with a tough test on the road at Eastlake on August 26 at the SAC. The season debut of 9 Overtime will also air that night at 10:15 p.m. only on KTSM.