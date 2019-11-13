Americas to host Frenship in 9 Overtime Game of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Win or go home. That is the name of the game as we have reached Texas high school football postseason play.

El Paso is well-represented in the Bi-District Round and the KTSM 9 Sports department has highlighted several teams that can make deep playoff runs, but perhaps the best chance to advance the furthest in the playoffs is the Americas Trail Blazers (9-1, 5-0).

Americas is widely considered the top team in the city after rolling through District 1-6A play unscathed and now the Trail Blazers will turn their attention to the Frenship Tigers (7-3, 3-2).

Americas’ only loss of the season came to Amarillo Tascosa by three points back in September. The Trail Blazers have won six-straight and have outscored their opponents 518-152 (51.8 points per game) in their 10 regular season games. Head coach Patrick Melton has leaned heavily on junior running back Aaron Dumas who has rushed for 2,619 yards and 33 touchdowns this season. Senior quarterback Michael Nowell has also delivered late in the season, passing for 1,924 yards and 20 touchdowns. Nowell has thrown just two interceptions this season.

Junior defensive end Dylan Kemp has led the Trail Blazers’ defense. Kemp has recorded 29 sacks, while Evan Chisolm and Derek Saldivar have combined for 10 interceptions (five each).

Frenship has won three of their last four games, but dropped their season finale to a common opponent in Amarillo Tascosa, 36-23. The Tigers are coming to El Paso looking to pull off an early upset.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MDT at the SISD Student Activities Complex. Be sure to tune in to the award-winning 9 Overtime on Friday night at 10:15 p.m. Myself, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Rick Hernandez and Stephanie Shields will have highlights and analysis from all 16 Bi-District playoff game across the state of Texas.