Americas makes statement with blowout victory over Eastwood in 9OT Game of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The game may of not lived up to the hype, but it is time to believe the hype behind the Americas Trailblazers.

Americas dominated the game and walked out of Eastwood High School with a 63-0victory over the Troopers.

The Trailblazers defense kept Eastwood’s quarterback on his heels, securing six sacks before the fourth quarter.

Americas (1-0) will travel to Midland Christian, who beat Chapin on Friday, next week.

Meanwhile, Eastwood (0-1) will go to Plano, in a much publicized game, following the Aug. 3 shootings in El Paso.

