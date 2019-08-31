Live Now
Dorian forecast to become major hurricane
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Americas makes statement with blowout victory over Eastwood in 9OT Game of the Week

9 Overtime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The game may of not lived up to the hype, but it is time to believe the hype behind the Americas Trailblazers.

Americas dominated the game and walked out of Eastwood High School with a 63-0victory over the Troopers.

The Trailblazers defense kept Eastwood’s quarterback on his heels, securing six sacks before the fourth quarter.

Americas (1-0) will travel to Midland Christian, who beat Chapin on Friday, next week.

Meanwhile, Eastwood (0-1) will go to Plano, in a much publicized game, following the Aug. 3 shootings in El Paso.

For more scores: https://www.ktsm.com/sports/9-overtime/9-overtime-week-1-high-school-football-scores/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story