LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The Las Cruces High School football team ran over, around and through Onate for a 49-7 win at the Field of Dreams on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bulldawgs improve to 6-2 (4-0) on the season and are in the driver's seat to a district championship. Las Cruces will host Carlsbad next week.