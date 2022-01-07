9Overtime High School Basketball scores and highlights Jan. 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re back with another season of 9 Overtime. We are ringing in the new year with the first and only basketball wrap-up show.
Check out the top highlights from the best boys and girls high school basketball games.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Girl’s High School Basketball
Burges defeats Chapin 64-51
Andress defeats Bowie 56-32
Pebble Hills defeats Americas 62-49
Franklin defeats Coronado 45-27
Eastwood defeats Socorro 53-38
El Dorado defeats Hanks 39-24
Ysleta defeats Horizon 37-32
Mountain View defeats Harmony 61-16
Boy’s High School Basketball
Franklin defeats Coronado 61-51
Americas defeats Pebble Hills 47-20
Chapin defeats Burges 64-51
Andress defeats Bowie 70-42
El Paso High defeats Jefferson 60-35
Bel Air defeats Del Valle 68-50
Parkland defeats Canutillo 75-69