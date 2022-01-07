#9Overtime High School Basketball scoreboard Jan. 7, 2022

9 Overtime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Girl’s High School Basketball

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Coronado
Franklin
Socorro
Eastwood
Chapin
Burges (GOTW)
33
46
El Dorado
Hanks
Horizon
Ysleta
Bowie
Andress
Pebble Hills
Americas
Mountain View
Harmony

Boy’s High School Basketball

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
CORONADO
FRANKLIN
JEFFERSON
EL PASO HIGH
CHAPIN
BURGES
BEL AIR
DEL VALLE
BOWIE
ANDRESS
CANUTILLO
PARKLAND
PEBBLE HILLS
AMERICAS

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story