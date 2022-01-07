9Overtime High School Basketball scoreboard Jan. 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.
Girl’s High School Basketball
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Coronado
Franklin
|Socorro
Eastwood
|Chapin
Burges (GOTW)
|33
46
|El Dorado
Hanks
|Horizon
Ysleta
|Bowie
Andress
|Pebble Hills
Americas
|Mountain View
Harmony
Boy’s High School Basketball
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|CORONADO
FRANKLIN
|JEFFERSON
EL PASO HIGH
|CHAPIN
BURGES
|BEL AIR
DEL VALLE
|BOWIE
ANDRESS
|CANUTILLO
PARKLAND
|PEBBLE HILLS
AMERICAS