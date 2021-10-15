9OT scores, highlights: Week 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Jason Flores and Joseph Vasquez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Burges def. Andress, 35-34
Play of the Week
Eastlake def. Eastwood, 59-41
Pebble Hills def. Coronado, 35-7
Franklin def. Socorro, 51-0
Canutillo def. Ysleta, 43-7
Horizon def. Parkland, 48-28
Austin def. Irvin, 41-0
El Paso High def. Bowie, 45-27
Riverside def. Fabens, 59-12
Clint def. Mountain View, 53-35
Alpine def. Tornillo, 48-0
Santa Teresa def. Deming, 30-27
Mayfield def. Chaparral, 51-0
Cooper, Jones lead El Paso talent surge
#9OT Top Five Wide Receivers
A Look Ahead to Week 9