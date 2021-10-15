9OT scores, highlights: Week 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Jason Flores and Joseph Vasquez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Burges def. Andress, 35-34

Play of the Week

Eastlake def. Eastwood, 59-41

Pebble Hills def. Coronado, 35-7

Franklin def. Socorro, 51-0

Canutillo def. Ysleta, 43-7

Horizon def. Parkland, 48-28

Austin def. Irvin, 41-0

El Paso High def. Bowie, 45-27

Riverside def. Fabens, 59-12

Clint def. Mountain View, 53-35

Alpine def. Tornillo, 48-0

Santa Teresa def. Deming, 30-27

Mayfield def. Chaparral, 51-0

Cooper, Jones lead El Paso talent surge

#9OT Top Five Wide Receivers

A Look Ahead to Week 9

Thursday games: Centennial def. Las Cruces, 42-41 — Americas def. Montwood, 28-20