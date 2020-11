EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week nine of the high school football season is nearly complete and playoff berths are up for grabs. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, programs across the city are jostling for playoff position and even district championships.

The 9 Overtime crew has you covered with the Game of the Week: Chapin vs. Del Valle — as well as a recap of the week that was in high school football and what is to come in the final week of the regular season.

Game of the Week: Del Valle def. Chapin, 70-21

Montwood def. Socorro, 56-7

Eastlake def. Coronado, 53-14

Parkland def. Hanks, 56-14

Horizon def. Ysleta, 56-49

Battle of the Claw: Austin vs. El Paso High preview

Introducing the ‘Fine 9’

Senior Showcase: Bel Air quarterback Adrian Parsons

A look ahead