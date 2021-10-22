9OT scores, highlights: Week 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
Click here to see all Week 9 scores.
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Del Valle def. El Dorado, 33-23
#9OT Week 9 Play of the Week
Eastlake def. Montwood, 50-0
Eastwood def. Socorro, 84-20
Chapin def. Bel Air, 69-27
Canutillo def. Hanks, 54-10
Horizon def. Ysleta, 42-7
Austin def. El Paso High, 30-6
Jefferson def. Bowie, 59-21
Riverside def. Mountain View, 70-0
Andress def. Irvin, 49-7
Fabens def. San Elizario, 29-14
Anthony def. Odessa Compass, 63-6
Centennial def. Hobbs, 35-18
Get to know 9 Overtime’s “Fine 9”
#9OT Top Five Defenders
A Look Ahead to Week 10