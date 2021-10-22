#9OT scores, highlights: Week 9

9 Overtime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 9 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

Click here to see all Week 9 scores.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Del Valle def. El Dorado, 33-23

#9OT Week 9 Play of the Week

Eastlake def. Montwood, 50-0

Eastwood def. Socorro, 84-20

Chapin def. Bel Air, 69-27

Canutillo def. Hanks, 54-10

Horizon def. Ysleta, 42-7

Austin def. El Paso High, 30-6

Jefferson def. Bowie, 59-21

Riverside def. Mountain View, 70-0

Andress def. Irvin, 49-7

Fabens def. San Elizario, 29-14

Anthony def. Odessa Compass, 63-6

Centennial def. Hobbs, 35-18

