EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The Canutillo Eagles remain unbeaten, the Horizon Scorpions capture their first district win of the season, and the Clint Lions see their season come to an end in the Class 4A Area Round on Thursday night.

Canutillo has not played much this season, but when they have, the Eagles have played lights out. That was once again the case in their 28-7 win over Ysleta on Thursday night. Sophomore running back L.J. Martin had another big game for the Eagles and continues to impress this season, scoring two touchdowns in the win. Martin has rushed for seven touchdowns in three games this season.