9OT scores, highlights: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Stephanie Shields, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

Scenes from #9OT Game of the Week: Franklin vs. Eastlake

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Franklin def. Eastlake, 46-22

Pebble Hills def. Socorro, 63-0

Americas def. Coronado, 56-6

Ysleta def. Hanks, 42-14

Canutillo def. Parkland, 28-14

Jefferson def. El Paso High, 55-0

Austin def. Burges, 27-14

Bowie def. Irvin, 35-28

Andress def. Bel Air, 48-42

Chapin def. Horizon, 56-52

Riverside def. San Elizariot, 65-7

Clint def. Fabens, 22-6

Anthony def. Tornillo, 71-7

Organ Mountain def. Gadsden, 34-29

Mayfield def. Goddard, 20-13

Santa Teresa def. Rio Grande, 48-0

-Highlights from Thursday night’s Eastwood-Montwood (33-27, Troopers) game can be viewed here.