9OT scores, highlights: Week 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Stephanie Shields, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
Scenes from #9OT Game of the Week: Franklin vs. Eastlake
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Franklin def. Eastlake, 46-22
Play of the Week
Pebble Hills def. Socorro, 63-0
Americas def. Coronado, 56-6
Ysleta def. Hanks, 42-14
Canutillo def. Parkland, 28-14
Jefferson def. El Paso High, 55-0
Austin def. Burges, 27-14
Bowie def. Irvin, 35-28
Andress def. Bel Air, 48-42
Chapin def. Horizon, 56-52
Riverside def. San Elizariot, 65-7
Clint def. Fabens, 22-6
Anthony def. Tornillo, 71-7
Organ Mountain def. Gadsden, 34-29
Mayfield def. Goddard, 20-13
Santa Teresa def. Rio Grande, 48-0
#9OT Top Five Running Backs
A Look Ahead to Week 8
-Highlights from Thursday night’s Eastwood-Montwood (33-27, Troopers) game can be viewed here.