#9OT scores, highlights: Week 6

9 Overtime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan,  Colin Deaver, Stephanie Shields, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Eastlake def. Pebble Hills, 33-14

Play of the Week

Montwood def. Coronado, 34-0

Franklin def. Eastwood, 55-47

Riverside def. Alpine, 70-6

Anthony def. Cobre, 32-14

Canutillo def. Bel Air, 52-20

Del Valle def. Hanks, 59-21

Chapin def. Clint, 42-20

Andress def. Austin, 34-14

Burges def. Bowie, 55-7

El Paso High def. Ysleta, 38-35

San Elizario def. Tornillo, 27-0

Pecos def. Mountain View, 58-42

St. Michaels def. Cathedral, 27-15

Centennial def. Organ Mountain, 52-14

Lake View def. Fabens, 28-8

#9OT Top Five Quarterbacks

A Look Ahead

