9OT scores, highlights: Week 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

Scenes from this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Franklin def. Montwood, 49-45

Play of the Week

Coronado def. Socorro, 14-0

Eastlake def. Americas, 23-14

El Dorado def. Ysleta, 52-26

Horizon def. Bel Air, 64-28

Del Valle def. Parkland, 27-7

Andress def. Bowie, 52-22

El Paso def. Irvin, 41-35 (2OT)

Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 55-10

Canutillo def Mountain View, 57-0

Cathedral def. San Elizario, 35-14

Santa Teresa def. Ruidoso, 38-14

Gadsden def. Hot Springs, 35-14

Lamesa def. Fabens, 13-12

The McWhorter’s: A Football Family

9OT: Top Five Defenders

A Look Ahead

Week 5 high school football scores can be viewed here.