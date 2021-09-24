9OT scores, highlights: Week 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
Scenes from this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Franklin def. Montwood, 49-45
Play of the Week
Coronado def. Socorro, 14-0
Eastlake def. Americas, 23-14
El Dorado def. Ysleta, 52-26
Horizon def. Bel Air, 64-28
Del Valle def. Parkland, 27-7
Andress def. Bowie, 52-22
El Paso def. Irvin, 41-35 (2OT)
Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 55-10
Canutillo def Mountain View, 57-0
Cathedral def. San Elizario, 35-14
Santa Teresa def. Ruidoso, 38-14
Gadsden def. Hot Springs, 35-14
Lamesa def. Fabens, 13-12
The McWhorter’s: A Football Family
9OT: Top Five Defenders
A Look Ahead
Week 5 high school football scores can be viewed here.