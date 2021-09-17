9OT scores, highlights: Week 4

Photo by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.

Scenes from this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week

First Thoughts

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Las Cruces def. Mayfield, 35-14

Play of the Week

El Dorado def. Clint, 30-27

Chapin def. Irvin, 56-14

Canutillo def. Del Valle, 34-28 in OT

Bel Air def. San Elizario, 45-7

Parkland def. Bowie, 50-0

Burges def. Hanks, 69-6

Ysleta def. Jefferson, 35-34

Riverside def. Horizon, 46-36

Iraan def. Tornillo, 34-28

Cathedral def. Anthony, 20-19

For all Week 4 scores, click here.

The Rivalry: Las Cruces vs. Mayfield

9OT: Top Five Wide Receivers

Final Thoughts

A Look Ahead