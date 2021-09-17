9OT scores, highlights: Week 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew – Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury and Rick Hernandez — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
Scenes from this week’s 9 Overtime Game of the Week
First Thoughts
9 Overtime Game of the Week: Las Cruces def. Mayfield, 35-14
Play of the Week
El Dorado def. Clint, 30-27
Chapin def. Irvin, 56-14
Canutillo def. Del Valle, 34-28 in OT
Bel Air def. San Elizario, 45-7
Parkland def. Bowie, 50-0
Burges def. Hanks, 69-6
Ysleta def. Jefferson, 35-34
Riverside def. Horizon, 46-36
Iraan def. Tornillo, 34-28
Cathedral def. Anthony, 20-19
For all Week 4 scores, click here.
The Rivalry: Las Cruces vs. Mayfield
9OT: Top Five Wide Receivers
Final Thoughts
A Look Ahead